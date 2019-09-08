Woman plunges to death from Nagoya apartment; husband found dead inside

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week began an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of a man and his wife at their apartment building in Nagoya, reports NHK (Sept. 5).

At just before 5:00 a.m. on September 5, a passerby to the building, located in the Yutaka area of Minato Ward, tipped off emergency services about “person is collapsed” in the parking lot.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported the woman, 50, who lives in a unit in the building, to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Police later discovered eye glasses believed to belong to the woman and a stepladder on the landing of a stairwell between the seventh and eighth floors. Officers then discovered the body of her husband, 46, atop a futon inside their unit.

An examination of the body of the man revealed no external wounds, and the interior of the unit showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

Police suspect that the woman took her life by leaping from the staircase after her husband passed away due to natural causes.