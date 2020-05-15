Woman plunges from highway bridge onto truck in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A woman died after she plunged from a bridge over a highway onto a truck in Adachi Ward on Wednesday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 14).

At around 4:30 a.m., the woman, believed to be in her 30s, leaped from the bridge onto the top of the truck as it traveled on National Route 4 in the Senjuokawacho area.

According to the Ayase Police Station, a taxi driver witnessing the incident got the truck to stop after it traveled about 1.5 kilometers with the woman on top.

The male truck driver got out of the truck and removed the woman from the roof. “It’s a doll,” he reportedly told the taxi driver before speeding off. The woman was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the woman, who is believed to have intentionally leaped from the bridge to take her life.

Police are now questioning the truck driver, aged in his 60s, who was later located in Saitama Prefecture.