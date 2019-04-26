Woman has bag snatched after pulling ¥10 million from bank

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after an unknown perpetrator snatched a bag containing 10 million yen from a woman in Setagaya Ward on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 25).

At around 3:30 p.m., the male perpetrator used a black motorcycle to come up from behind the woman, aged in her 30s, and grabbed the bag she was carrying as she pedaled a bicycle on a road in the Kamiuma area.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, according to police.

Just prior to the incident, the woman visited a bank and removed the cash from a safe-deposit box. She then placed the money in the bag, which hung from her handlebars. Afterward, the man fled the scene.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of theft.