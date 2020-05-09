 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman dead, daughter seriously hurt after plunge from building

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 9, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – A woman died and her daughter was seriously injured after they both plunged from a building in Tama City on Friday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 9).

At around 10:40 p.m., a male pedestrian alerted police after hearing “a loud sound” and finding two persons collapsed outside the 10-floor building.

According to the Tama-Chuo Police Station, the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was later confirmed dead at a hospital. Meanwhile, her daughter, aged around 7, is unconscious with unspecified serious injuries.

A woman died and her daughter was seriously injured after they plunged together from a building in Tama City on Friday (Twitter)

Police later found the shoes and a backpack belonging to the woman and her daughter on the roof of the building.

Before the incident, the woman wrote a farewell message to an acquaintance via her mobile telephone, police said.

Police are treating the case as a forced double suicide.

