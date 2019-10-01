 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman, 38, not prosecuted for assaulting son with hammer

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 1, 2019

SAITAMA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 38-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting her son with with hammer in Sayama City earlier this this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 30).

At around 6:30 p.m. on June 5, Eri Shiribiki allegedly beat the boy, 11, in the head with the hammer inside their residence. She also allegedly used a small kitchen knife to slash him in the abdomen and buttocks.

The boy, a sixth-year elementary school student, was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, the Sayama Police Station said at the time.

Upon her arrest, Shiribiki, who was accused of attempted murder, admitted to the allegations, telling police that she beat her son with the hammer “several times.” A motive for the crime was under investigation.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Saitama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Shiribiki. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Shibiki shares the residence with her husband, the victim and another son, aged 9. Her husband was not present at the time of the incident. The other boy was unharmed, police said previously.

After the incident, the boy left the house and sought help from a neighbor. “My mother hurt me,” he reportedly said.

