‘Weathering for You’ hits ¥10 billion at box office

TOYO (TR) – Distributor Toho on Thursday announced that Makoto Shinkai’s latest animation “Weathering with You” eclipsed 10 billion yen at the domestic box office.

The film, which tells the story of a runaway boy who meets a girl with the ability change the weather, is the first to hit that mark since Shinkai’s last production, 2016’s blockbuster “Your Name.”

Hayao Miyazaki is the only other Japanese director to have consecutive films reach 10 billion yen.

“Weathering for You,” which opened on July 19, bested “Your Name” at the box office over its first weekend by nearly 30 percent. However, interest has since faded.

The 34 days required for it to reach 10 billion yen is six more than for “Your Name,” which eventually grossed more than 25 billion yen.

“Weathering with You” will make its North American premier at the Toronto Film Festival in September.