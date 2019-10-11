Vietnamese woman accused of performing plastic surgery without license

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a female Vietnamese national for performing cosmetic surgery without a license, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 9).

On September 1, Nguyen Thi Oanh, a 23-year-old vocational school student, allegedly injected Botox into the chin of another female Vietnamese national, 20, inside a residence in Nagoya’s Showa Ward without a license.

Police did not reveal whether Nguyen, who has been accused of violating the Medical Practitioners Act, admits to the allegations.

Police also arrested three other Vietnamese nationals, including another 23-year-old woman, on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act for overstaying their visas.

According to police, the second 23-year-old woman used a social-networking service to recruit other Vietnamese nationals, including Nguyen, for instructing them how to carry out cosmetic surgery.

Among the procedures taught to Nguyen were the injection of Botox and the establishment of the double eyelid.