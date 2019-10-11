 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Vietnamese woman accused of performing plastic surgery without license

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 11, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a female Vietnamese national for performing cosmetic surgery without a license, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 9).

On September 1, Nguyen Thi Oanh, a 23-year-old vocational school student, allegedly injected Botox into the chin of another female Vietnamese national, 20, inside a residence in Nagoya’s Showa Ward without a license.

Police did not reveal whether Nguyen, who has been accused of violating the Medical Practitioners Act, admits to the allegations.

Nguyen Thi Oanh (Twitter)

Police also arrested three other Vietnamese nationals, including another 23-year-old woman, on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act for overstaying their visas.

According to police, the second 23-year-old woman used a social-networking service to recruit other Vietnamese nationals, including Nguyen, for instructing them how to carry out cosmetic surgery.

Among the procedures taught to Nguyen were the injection of Botox and the establishment of the double eyelid.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »