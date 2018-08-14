Vietnamese national accused of attempted murder over stabbing

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Vietnamese national after a stabbing incident that left his male colleague seriously injured in Machida City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug 13).

Police have accused Le Van Hung, 22, of attempted murder over the alleged stabbing of the male colleague outside the dormitory for a construction firm, where they are both employed, on August 11 at just past 11:00 p.m.

“He insulted my father, so I stabbed him, but I did not mean to kill him,” Le was quoted by the Machida Police Station in partially denying the allegations.

Le and victim got into a dispute while drinking at the dormitory prior to the incident. The suspect fled the scene after wielding the knife. Officers arriving at the scene found the colleague with serious wounds to the back and abdomen. His condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

About two and a half hours after the incident, Le returned to the dormitory, where he was apprehended. Officers found him to be in possession of two knives. He also had wounds to his hands, police said.

Initial media reports for this incident indicated that the suspect stabbed two colleagues.