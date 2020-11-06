Video: Ferrari catches fire in Osaka

OSAKA (TR) – A Ferrari sports car caught fire in Osaka City’s Miyakojima Ward on Thursday, local authorities have revealed, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 5).

At around 9:30 a.m., emergency services received a tip about “a car on fire” on a road about 300 meters from JR Kyobashi Station.

According to police and fire departments, the male driver of the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road after the fire started in the engine area.

In footage posted online, large flames can be seen rising from the rear of the red sports car while it is parked in front of several stores.

The fire was extinguished after about one hour. The driver was not hurt, and no structures or other vehicles were damaged, the authorities said.

As of Thursday, police were planning to inspect the car to determine the cause of the fire.