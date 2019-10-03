Toyama: Woman accused of murdering daughter ‘also wanted to die’

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman over the alleged murder of her daughter at their residence in Toyama City, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 2).

Early on Wednesday, Hiroko Hagi, of no known occupation, used an unspecified means to kill her daughter, 6-year-old Riri.

According to the Toyama-Nishi Police Station, the cause of death was brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

“I killed my daughter,” Hagi told police. “I also wanted to die.”

At 5:50 a.m. that day, the grandmother of Riri found her collapsed atop a futon inside a room. After the grandmother, who slept in another room, telephoned police, emergency personnel arriving at the the residence confirmed the girl dead at the scene.

Investigators found a helium tank near the body of the girl. “I used gas and a bag to kill [my daughter],” Hagi was quoted by police.

Until 10 days before the incident, Hagi and her daughter lived in Chiba Prefecture. The Toyama residence is Hagi’s family home.