Toyama: Skeletal remains of man found in Sho River

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse in a river in Takaoka City, reports Toyama Television (Nov. 18).

At around 10:10 a.m., a fisherman tipped off police about “what appears to be a person floating” in the Sho River.

Officers arriving in the Tomiokamachi area found the remains on a bank of the river.

According to police, the man stood about 160 centimeters tall. The body was clothed in a dark jacket, pants and black socks.

The head and arms of the man had turned skeletal, police said.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death and confirm the man’s identity.