Toyama: Corpse found near special education school

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse near a special education school in Toyama City on Monday, reports Toyama Television (Sept. 7).

At around 9:50 a.m., a person with the school, located in the Sakamoto area, found the body while checking for damage from Typhoon Haishen.

According to police, the body, which had turned partially skeletal, was clothed in a t-shirt and pants. The person stood about 160 centimeters tall.

The person is believed to have died at least several days before the discovery. Due to the stage of decay, the gender and approximate age are not known.

A bicycle was also found nearby in a concrete ditch, police said.

Police are planning to use the results of an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the person.