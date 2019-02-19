Tokyo: Woman’s corpse with bag over head found in Akasaka residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a residence in the Akasaka area of Minato Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Feb. 19).

At around 1:30 p.m., a staff member from a real estate company tipped off police about the discovery of the decayed body. Officers arriving at the scene found the body of the woman with a plastic bag over her head.

The clothes of the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, were not disturbed, and she showed no signs of external wounds, police said.

Police are now seeking to determine the cause of death.