Tokyo: University student accused of molesting girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student over the alleged molestation of a girl in Inagi City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 22).

In October, Kazuma Kamei, a second-year student at Yokohama National University, allegedly reached under the skirt of the girl, an elementary school student, to fondle her lower body at a shopping mall.

Kamei, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Over the past two years, I did this between 15 and 20 times,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I have no self-control when I see [someone] I want to touch.”

The girl came with her family to the shopping center. Prior to the incident, she became separated from her mother.

Kamei surfaced as a person of interest after he was seen carrying out the crime in a corridor in security camera footage.