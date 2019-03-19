 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo retailer accused of smuggling fake Marc Jacobs watches from Hong Kong

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 19, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – The president of an apparel retailer in custody over the alleged sale of fake brand-name watches has been arrested again for smuggling, police said on Monday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 18).

According to Tokyo Customs, Jun Suzuki, the 47-year-old president of the company, based in Suginami Ward, allegedly smuggled 20 fake wristwatches labeled Marc by Marc Jacobs from Hong Kong through Narita International Airport in April of last year.

Tokyo Customs are aware of 60 such smuggling operations conducted by Suzuki. “I did it because it is profitable,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

A Tokyo apparel retailer has been accused of smuggling fake Marc Jacobs watches from Hong Kong (Twitter)

In February, police first arrested Suzuki of selling fake wristwatches by labels Armani and Burberry.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are upping measures to restrict such crimes with the Olympic Games set to be held in the capital next year.

