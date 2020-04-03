 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Performer at Shibuya live venue tests positive for coronavirus

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 3, 2020

Taishu Cabaret New Yanagiya appeared at Loft Heaven on March 20
TOKYO (TR) – A performer who appeared at a live venue in Shibuya Ward last month has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, management for the venue has revealed.

According to the web site and Twitter account for Loft Heaven, a performer in Taishu Cabaret New Yanagiya, which appeared on the night of March 20, tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

Loft Heaven is now closed. The venue is currently receiving instructions on how to proceed from a local health center. “We are deeply sorry for this situation,” management said.

Persons who attended the show and feel unwell are advised to contact the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s COVID-19 Call Center at 0570-550-571.

A performer who appeared at live venue Loft Heaven on the night of March 20 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 276 on Thursday to 3,483.

Of that figure, 712 cases are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked at Yokohama Port.

Published in Entertainment, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »