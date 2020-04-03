Tokyo: Performer at Shibuya live venue tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – A performer who appeared at a live venue in Shibuya Ward last month has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, management for the venue has revealed.

According to the web site and Twitter account for Loft Heaven, a performer in Taishu Cabaret New Yanagiya, which appeared on the night of March 20, tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

Loft Heaven is now closed. The venue is currently receiving instructions on how to proceed from a local health center. “We are deeply sorry for this situation,” management said.

Persons who attended the show and feel unwell are advised to contact the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s COVID-19 Call Center at 0570-550-571.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 276 on Thursday to 3,483.

Of that figure, 712 cases are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked at Yokohama Port.