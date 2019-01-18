Kabukicho: Pair attacked by mob, robbed of ¥200,000

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the members of a mob who robbed two men of 200,000 yen in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward on Thursday, reports TBS News (Jan. 17).

At just before 8:00 a.m., the group, numbering around 10, attacked the pair on a road, striking them in the face. They then snatched a bag containing the money in cash and fled.

The victims suffered light injuries, according to police.

Prior to the incident, the victims were returning home on foot after drinking. They told police that they were not acquainted with the assailants, who were mainly dressed in black clothing.

Police are analyzing security camera footage taken in the area to identify the perpetrators, whose whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.