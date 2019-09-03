Tokyo: One boy dies in fatal plunge, second found hanged

TOKYO (TR) – A middle school boy died on Monday following a plunge from an apartment building in Edogawa Ward in an apparent suicide. Meanwhile, another boy was left in serious condition after he was found hanged inside his residence in Shingawa Ward, police said.

In both cases, the boys were set to attend their first days of school for the term, reports Kyodo News (Sept. 2).

At around 9:00 a.m., a man in his 20s telephoned police. “My brother has fallen,” he reportedly said.

Officers from the Kasai Police Station arriving at the building, located in the Nishikasai area of Edogawa, found the boy, 14, collapsed atop a parking lot. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

About two hours before the discovery, the boy, a second-year student, left his residence in the building while wearing his school uniform. Police suspect that the boy leaped to his death from a stairwell in the building.

A note was not found at the scene. As well, the family of the boy had never consulted with the school about the boy being bullied.

At around 6:30 a.m. that same day, the mother of the second boy, 12, telephoned emergency services to report that her “child had hanged himself.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence rushed the boy, a first-year middle school student, to a hospital in an unconscious state, the Shinagawa Police Station said.

Police are now examining a note found at the scene to learn what led to the incident.