Tokyo: Mummified corpse found in parking lot in Inagi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a decayed corpse at a parking lot in Inagi City on Friday, reports TBS News (July 13).

At around 3:20 p.m., a passerby to the parking lot, located in the Hirao area, tipped off police, saying, “There seems to be a person wrapped in a blanket.”

Officers from the Tama Chuo Police Station arriving at the scene found the mummified remains, whose head had turned skeletal, in a drainage ditch —- measuring about 40 centimeters wide and 20 centimeters deep — at the edge of the parking area.

In addition to the blanket, the body, whose gender is not known, was covered in a jacket. No personal items were found at the scene, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.