Tokyo Metropolitan Government staffer accused of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government over the alleged molestation of a woman in Adachi Ward last month, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 29).

At just past 11:50 p.m. on July 21, Takayuki Aizawa, a 35-year-old member of the Social Welfare and Public Health department, embraced the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind as she returned home on a road in the Yanaka area and covered her mouth. He then fondled her chest and reached under her clothes to touch her lower body.

The suspect fled the scene after the victim resisted, according to police.

Aizawa, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I had been out drinking, and I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station.

Aizawa was not acquainted with the victim. The suspect became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

“It is regrettable that a staff member was arrested,” said a representative of the Social Welfare and Public Health department. “We will cooperate fully with the investigation. Upon grasping the details of the case, we will deal with the matter strictly.”