Tokyo: Man leaps in front of train at JR Shinagawa Station in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a man was hit and killed by a train in Minato Ward during rush hour on Wednesday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Apr. 3).

At around 8:00 a.m., the man leaped in front of a Yokosuka Line train from a platform at JR Shinagawa Station.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead, the Takanawa Police Station said.

Based on belongings found at the scene, the man is believed to be a company worker, aged in his 20s, living in the capital.

An examination of security camera footage showed the man leaping from the platform, leading police to believe he intentionally took his life.

According to JR East, the Yokosuka and Shonan Shinjuku lines were halted for 40 minutes due to the incident. As well, a total of 27 trains, including a Narita Express train, were delayed for up to 40 minutes, inconveniencing about 63,000 commuters.