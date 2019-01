Tokyo: Man found floating in Nerima lake later dies

TOKYO (TR) – A man found floating at a lake in Nerima Ward on Tuesday later died, police said, reports TBS News (Jan. 22).

At around 3:00 p.m., a staff member at Shakujii Park tipped of police after finding the man floating face-down about 15 meters from the bank of a lake.

The man, believed to be elderly, was confirmed dead before arrival at a hospital, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the man.