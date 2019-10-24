 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man fatally slammed into pillar after bag snagged by train

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 24, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A 35-year-old man was fatally slammed into a pillar after his bag became caught on a train at a railway station in Adachi Ward on Wednesday, police said, reports TBS News (Oct. 23).

At around 8:00 a.m., the bag of Hiroyuki Kaneda, a company worker became caught in a Tobu Skytree Line limited express train bound for Asakusa Station as he walked on a platform at Nishiarai Staion.

The train then dragged Kaneda into the pillar, causing severe injuries to his head. He was later confirmed dead ta a hospital, police said.

A man was fatally slammed into a pillar at Nishiarai Station after his bag became caught on a train on Wednesday (Twitter)

The platform does not have a barricade separating the track area from the platform. At the time of the accident, the platform was not crowded.

Based information provided by a witness, Kaneda, who had the bag in his left hand, was walking outside yellow warning line on the concrete deck of the platform in the same direction as the train was moving.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

