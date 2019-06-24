Tokyo: Man, 68, suspected in 40 pickpocketing incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 68-year-old man who is suspected in dozens of pickpocketing incidents on a major rail line in the capital this year, reports TV Asahi (June 24).

At just before 6:00 a.m. on June 22, Hisao Kumasaka, of no known occupation, allegedly stole a wallet containing 10,000 yen from a backpack belonging to a male commuter inside a Chuo Line train stopped at Tokyo Station.

Kumasaka, who has been accused of theft, denies the allegations. “I just picked up a bag dropped by the man,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, an officer on patrol saw Kumasaka take the wallet from the victim, who was seated with the bag at his feet.

Police are investigating whether Kumasaka was behind 40 other similar incidents that have taken place on the same line this year.