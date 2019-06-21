Tokyo: Man, 36, accused of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Taito Ward last month, reports TV Asahi (June 21).

At just past 11:00 p.m., Kosuke Kato came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, in the Taito area as she commuted home. He is then alleged to have forcibly reached under her skirt and fondled her buttocks.

“I have an interest in women in mini skirts,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the suspect followed the woman over a distance of around 400 meters after she exited Naka-Okachimachi Station.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind other similar incidents in the past.