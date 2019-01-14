 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Ex-policewoman assists in nabbing pair for fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police used the help of a former female officer in arresting two men who allegedly tried to swindle her, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 13.)

On the morning of January 10, police arrested Wataru Hayasaka, 21, of no known occupation, when he arrived at the residence of the woman, 62, in Setagaya Ward to collect 1 million yen.

Previously, the woman was told on the telephone by someone impersonating her nephew that he needed the money to cover a company-related problem.

Wataru Hayasaka
Wataru Hayasaka (Twitter)

The woman formerly served in a fraud-prevention division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. After tipping off the Setagaya Police Station, she maintained telephone conversations repeatedly with the imposter of her nephew up until the arrest of Hayasaka at her residence.

Police also arrested a 20-year-old man who served as a lookout during the crime.

