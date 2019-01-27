Tokyo: Decayed corpses of woman, son found in Higashi Murayama residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan have launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpses likely that of an elderly woman and her son in their residence Higashi Murayama City last week, reports TBS News (Jan. 22).

At just past 2:00 p.m. on January 22, a city official contacted police after they were not able to contact the occupants of the residence, located in the Ontacho area.

Officers entering the residence found the woman, aged in her 80s, in the living room. The man, aged in his 50s, was in a bedroom.

The bodies, which had decayed, did not exhibit signs of external wounds. At least one of the occupants is known to have suffered from a heart-related ailment, police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the bodies, police are seeking the causes of death.