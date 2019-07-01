Tokyo cops suspect suicide after corpse of woman found in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police revealed on Monday that a woman whose body was found at a residential building in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward over the weekend very likely committed suicide, reports TBS News (July 1).

On Sunday morning, officers working off a tip from a passerby found the body of the woman on a second-floor landing of a stairwell of the building.

The woman — later identified as being 32 years of age — had what appeared to be an electrical cord around her neck. She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said previously.

Though police initially suspected foul play, it is now believed that she took her own life, investigative sources said.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death was loss of blood due to damage to internal organs, the sources said.

As well, she made mention of taking her life to an acquaintance several days before the discovery of her body.

Late last year, several women reportedly took their lives or attempted to do so in the Kabukicho area.