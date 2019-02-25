Tokyo cops: No foul play after bones from 500 persons found at skeletal model co.

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week revealed that they do not suspect foul play following the discovery of human bones from about 500 persons at a skeletal model company in Adachi Ward, reports Nikkan Sports (Feb. 22).

According to the Nishiarai Police Station, the company said that it started importing the bones from India between 20 and 30 years ago for the manufacture of skeletal models for use by research institutes.

Included among the bones are skulls and femurs. Many of the persons are believed to have died decades ago, police said.

The matter emerged after the discovery of the corpse of a man related to the company on the premises in November of last year. During the investigation, police found a skull and other bones.

The president of the company is being questioned by police. However, police are not pursuing a criminal investigation.

Footage shot on the premises by Fuji News Network (Feb. 22) shows torn cardboard boxes and open crates labeled with the text “India” strewn about among stacks tires and plastic bags of garbage.

When approached by the network, the president of the company denied dumping the bones. “They are being kept in storage as is,” the president said.