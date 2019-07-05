Tokyo: Boy, 13, hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A middle school boy was hit and killed by a train at a railway station in Tachikawa City on Thursday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports Sankei Sports (July 4).

At around 4:55 a.m. the boy, a 13-year-old resident of Fussa City, leaped from a platform at JR Tachikawa Station and into the path of an arriving train, a witness told the Tachikawa Police Station.

The boy, who was clothed in his school uniform, was confirmed dead at the scene. He was identified based on items found at the scene, according to police.

According to East Japan Railway, 17 Chuo Line trains were delayed for up to one hour, inconveniencing about 9,500 commuters.