Tokyo: Bar host accused of raping drunk foreign tourist

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male bar host over the alleged rape of an intoxicated female foreign tourist last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 15).

Early on September 30, Ryozan Sawamura, 27, found the woman, aged in her 20s, sleeping on the street near his residence in Shibuya Ward.

After bringing her to the residence, he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-coerced intercourse on Wednesday, Sawamura admitted to the allegations, the Yoyogi Police Station said.

The woman came to Japan with her family as a tourist. Prior to the incident, the woman was out drinking with her family. When the suspect found the victim in the street, she was alone, police said.

The day after the incident, the woman visited a police station with her family to lodge a complaint.