Tokyo: 5 nabbed over robbery of illegal casino

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five persons over a robbery at an illegal casino operating in Sumida Ward earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 10).

In July, Kentaro Masuyama, 23, and four others wielded batons as they entered the premises of the casino, located in a multi-tenant building. The suspects then beat two male employees in the head, causing skull fractures to both victims.

The suspects fled the scene after taking 1.27 million yen in cash, police said.

Prior to the incident, a Korean national, 31, who is among the suspects, entered the casino to ensure that no customers were present. After carrying out the crime, the five suspects fled by motorbike and car.

The suspects emerged as persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage. Police are not revealed whether the suspects admits to the allegations.

Police believe that the suspects targeted the casino since it was operating illegally and management would be reluctant to report an incident.