Tokushima: University professor accused of molesting woman

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Tokushima Prefectural Police last week announced the arrest of a university professor over the alleged molestation of a woman earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 27).

In late May, Masaaki Segawa, a 65-year-old professor in the Pharmaceutical Department at Tokushima Bunri University, reached under the clothes of the woman, aged in her 20s, in fondling her body inside a building in the Itano-gun.

According to police, Segawa, who has been accused of indecent assault, was not acquainted with the woman. The suspect admits to the allegations.

In April of 2010, Segawa became a professor at Tokushima Bunri University. The year before, he founded a non-profit organization in Naruto City that provides nursing and medical series. He is currently the chairman of the NPO.

“It is regrettable that he was arrested,” said Yoshiyuki Tamura, the president of the university. “After confirming the facts, we will take appropriate measures.”