Tokushima: Police seek help in identifying corpse of man found at sea

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 24, 2020

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Tokushima Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying the body of a man found off the coast of Tokushima City, reports NHK (Mar. 24).

On March 13, the body of the man was found floating 1.5 kilometers off the Komatsu Beach in Kawauchicho.

Believed to be in his 50s to 80s, the man had short black short hair. He stood 164 centimeters tall.

Police released a sketched portrait of the man on Twitter and Facebook (Twitter)

The man was wearing a black jacket, brown pants and brown shoes. He was also in possession of a black coin purse, police said.

In hopes of identifying the man, police have released a sketched portrait on Twitter and Facebook.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Tokushima Itano Police Station at 088-698-0110.

