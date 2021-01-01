Tokushima: Handyman called to change lightbulb finds corpse

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Tokushima Prefectural Police have sent a woman to prosecutors after the corpse of her son was found at their residence in Tokushima City, reports the Tokushima Shimbun (Dec. 30).

At around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, a handyman visiting the residence to replace a lightbulb found the body of her 26-year-old son atop a futon in the kitchen.

“Even though I knew he died, I left [his body] as is,” the woman, 50, later told the Tokushima Meisei Police Station.

According to police, the results of an autopsy indicated that the son died due to illness.

The woman shared the residence with her son. She told police that he died in early December.

Given the behavior of the woman, police believed she might not be mentally capable of being held liable in the crime.

However, she was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Tuesday.