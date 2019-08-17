Tochigi: Woman’s corpse found in irrigation canal

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a woman’s corpse was found in an irrigation canal in Ashikaga City on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 17).

At around 9:35 a.m., a staff member from a local organization who was checking the water level of the canal, located in the Horigomecho area, contacted emergency services. “What appears to be a mannequin is floating in the water,” the man said.

Officers from the Ashikaga Police Station arriving at the scene found the woman with the right half of her body beneath the surface of the water. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Believed to be in her 20s or 30s, the woman stood about 150 centimeters tall. She was clothed in a brassiere and black leggings. She was not wearing a shirt or shoes, police said.

Police are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman and the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.