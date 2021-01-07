Tochigi: Woman, son found dead in car; suicide suspected

TOCHIGI (TR) – A woman and her son were found dead inside her vehicle in Kanuma City on Wednesday, a case being treated as a double suicide, police said, reports the Shimonotsuke Shimbun (Jan. 7).

At around 12:30 p.m., an officer on patrol found the vehicle parked in vacant lot in the Kuchiawano area. The woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, and her son (6 or 7) were in the back seat.

Police found burned charcoal briquettes in the front seat. As well, the windows had been taped shut.

Police believe the woman and her son died after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes from the burning charcoal briquettes.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies.