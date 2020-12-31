Tochigi: Male corpse found in park

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police are attempting to identify a male corpse found in the town of Takanezawa on Sunday, reports the Shimotsuke Shimbun (Dec. 27).

At around 7:15 a.m., police received a call about the body in a park in the Hosekidai area.

According to the Sakura Police Station, the man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

Of medium to large build, he stood about 150 centimeters tall. He had dark hair down to his ears.

The body was clothed in a brown sweater, a khaki long-sleeve t-shirt, gray pants and black sandals. He also had black glasses.

The cause of death is under investigation. Persons with information that may help in the man’s identification are urged to call the Sakura Police Station at 028-682-0110.