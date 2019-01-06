 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: Male corpse found at Nikko falls

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 6, 2019

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse floating near a waterfall in Nikko City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 4).

At around 5:00 a.m., a male employee of a power station viewing security camera footage saw the body of the man caught on a fence about 100 meters east of an observation deck for Kegon Falls.

According to the Nikko Police Station, the man stood 169 centimeters tall. He was clothed in a black pants and a leather belt. No personal items were found at the scene.

Police believe he died more than a few weeks ago. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »