Tochigi: Male corpse found at Nikko falls

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse floating near a waterfall in Nikko City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 4).

At around 5:00 a.m., a male employee of a power station viewing security camera footage saw the body of the man caught on a fence about 100 meters east of an observation deck for Kegon Falls.

According to the Nikko Police Station, the man stood 169 centimeters tall. He was clothed in a black pants and a leather belt. No personal items were found at the scene.

Police believe he died more than a few weeks ago. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.