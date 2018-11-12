Tochigi: Corpse of woman found at lake in Nikko

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpse of a woman was found at a lake in Nikko City on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 11).

At around 11:05 a.m., a male tourist, 25, out for a stroll alerted emergency services after finding the body floating near a bank of Lake Chuzenji.

Believed to be in her 50s to 80s, the woman was wearing a white jacket, blue t-shirt and black jeans. No personal items were found at the scene, and the body had not experienced decay, according to the Nikko Police Station, the body .

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and the cause of death. Police made no indication that the body could belong to French tourist Tiphaine Veron, 36, who has not been seen after she departed a lodge in Nikko to go trekking on July 29.