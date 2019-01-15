Tochigi: Corpse of man found in Nikko mountains

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a mountainous area of Nikko City on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 14).

According to the Nikko Police Station, two male hunters found the body of the man, believed to be in his 40s to 70s, at around 12:20 p.m.

Standing around 180 centimeters tall, the man had gray hair. He was attired in a light brown blazer and pants and black shoes. A black business bag was also found nearby, police said.

The body showed no signs of external wound, police said.

Police are seeking to identify the man and determine the cause of death.