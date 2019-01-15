 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: Corpse of man found in Nikko mountains

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 15, 2019

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a mountainous area of Nikko City on Sunday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 14).

According to the Nikko Police Station, two male hunters found the body of the man, believed to be in his 40s to 70s, at around 12:20 p.m.

Standing around 180 centimeters tall, the man had gray hair. He was attired in a light brown blazer and pants and black shoes. A black business bag was also found nearby, police said.

The body showed no signs of external wound, police said.

Police are seeking to identify the man and determine the cause of death.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »