Tochigi: Corpse found in river in Ashikaga

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a river in Ashikaga City on Sunday, reports the Shimotsuke Shimbun (Nov. 2).

According to the Ashikaga Police Station, a man walking along the Watarase River River in the Yobecho area made the discovery in the morning.

The body was found along a bank of the river.

Since the body had turned skeletal, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known, police said.

In addition to identifying the body, police are seeking the cause of death.