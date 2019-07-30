Tochigi: Corpse found in Nikko river

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a river in Nikko City, reports the Shimotsuke Shimbun (July 30).

According to the Nikko Police Station, the skeletal remains were found in a tributary of the Koshin River in the town of Ashio.

The gender and approximate age of the body are not known. The person stood about 165 centimeters tall, police said.

The body was clothed in an orange jacket, green pants and green boots.

It is believed that the person died in a hiking accident. Police are now seeking to identify the body and determine the cause of death.