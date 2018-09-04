 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: Boy hit, killed by train in apparent suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 4, 2018

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a boy was killed by an East Japan Railway train in the town of Nogi on Tuesday, reports NHK (Sept. 4).

At around 6:30 a.m., the boy, a second-year high school student, was struck and killed by a local JR Utsunomiya Line train traveling between Nogi and Koga stations.

According to security camera footage, the boy crossed beyond a fence and on to the tracks prior to the arrival of the train, police said.

A boy was hit and killed by a JR train in the town of Nogi on Tuesday (NHK)

On August 29, another boy, 16, was hit and killed by a train on the same line in another apparent suicide.

