Manga author Tatsuya Matsuki receives suspended prison term for molesting girl

TOKYO (TR) – A court here on Wednesday handed popular manga author Tatsuya Matsuki a suspended prison term over the molestation of a middle school girl in Nakano Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Dec. 23).

At the Tokyo District Court, presiding judge Kota Akamatsu handed Matsuki, 29, an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years.

“The crime was shameless and vicious, and used unreasonably as an outlet for stress,” judge Akamatsu said.

During the trial, Matsuki admitted to allegations of indecent assault. The prosecution had sought a prison term of 18 months.

According to the indictment, Matsuki used a bicycle to approach the girl from behind on a street in the ward on the evening of June 18.

After grabbing her chest, he fled the scene. He surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

“Act-Age”

Matsuki is known as the author of the manga “Act-Age,” which appears in the weekly magazine Shonen Jump. Illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, the manga was launched in January of 2018.

After his arrest in August, police investigated whether he was behind a separate case. That incident took place in the same area about one hour later and involved another middle school girl.