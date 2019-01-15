Tantra to host ‘Winter Bikini’ event



TOKYO (TR) – Winter can be a dreary period in the metropolis. However, Tantra Artistic Lounge, situated in the heart of Roppongi, promises to heat things up with a special event later this month.

On January 25 and 26, the legendary gentlemen’s club, which is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, will feature special burlesque shows for its “Winter Bikini” event.

During the shows, the lovely Tantra girls will be attired in warm-ish bikinis as they hit the stage for some seductive hip shaking amid a winter backdrop. If the mood suits, polar bears could join in the fun.

This is an event with something for everyone, including girlfriends and wives. The sophistication and class of Tantra provides a fresh take on adult entertainment.

Bookings are already filling up, book now to secure your place.