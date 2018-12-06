Tantra to host ‘Sexy Christmas’

TOKYO (TR) – Since opening in 2002, Tantra Artistic Lounge, situated in the heart of Roppongi, has proved to be unlike any other entertainment venue in the capital — and this month guests are in store for a special Christmas treat.

Between December 18 and 25, the legendary gentlemen’s club, which is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, will feature special burlesque shows during its “Sexy Christmas” event.

During the shows, the lovely Tantra girls will deck the dance hall with more than a few boughs of holly, making it a great opportunity for guests to place a few Christmas presents under the tree. However, they should be aware that the girls will be keeping a list who’s naughty and nice.

This is an event with something for everyone, including girlfriends and wives. The sophistication and class of the venue brings a fresh take on adult entertainment.

Bookings are already filling up, book now to secure your place.