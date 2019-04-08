Tantra in Roppongi to host ‘Shinobi War’



TOKYO (TR) – Centuries ago, the ninja made a name for themselves through espionage, infiltration and assassination — but, perhaps sadly, not love.

Later this month, however, gentlemen’s club Tantra, which is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, will bring a touch of feudal romance to the heart of Roppongi with a special event.

On April 26 and 27, the legendary club will host “Shinobi War,” which will feature the lovely Tantra girls attired in sexy ninja gear.

“Celebrate a night of sexy combat and secret desires,” the club says in anticipation.

To try your hand at romance on the battlefield, book now to secure your place. Entry begin at 10,000 yen.