Tantra in Roppongi to host ‘Masquerade’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 28, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Halloween may be in the rearview mirror but another opportunity for some fun in costumes will emerge later this month.

On November 29 and 30, Tantra, the gentlemen’s club in Roppongi that is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter, will provide its guests with plenty of seductive entertainment “Masquerade” event.

On both days, each of the lovely Tantra girls will hit the stage in stylish masks and bedazzling costumes. The club promises nights of “elegance and mystery.”

So grab a mask and join the fun — book now to secure your place. Entry begins at 12,500 yen.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

