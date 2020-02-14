 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tantra hosting ‘Sexy Valentine’s Day’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 14, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – It’s Valentine’s Day. For men in Japan, that may mean being on the receiving end of the following query: “Will you be my Valentine?”

Conveniently, Tantra, situated in the heart of Roppongi, is hosting a special event starring lovely ladies just waiting to steal some hearts.

Through Saturday, the legendary gentlemen’s club, which is sponsoring
The Tokyo Reporter this month, is featuring special burlesque shows for its “Sexy Valentine’s Day” event.

During the shows, the lovely Tantra girls will be attired in revealing lingerie that will give “be mine” a whole new meaning.

“See you here at the most romantic event of the winter,” the club enthuses.

This is an event with something for everyone, including girlfriends and wives. The sophistication and class of Tantra provides a fresh take on adult entertainment.

Entry starts at 12,500 yen. With bookings already filling up, book now to secure your place.

